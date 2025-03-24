Five reasons why Buckinghamshire is a great place for business

Buckinghamshire is becoming a popular choice for businesses in the South East of England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located close to the M25 and M40 and with borders to Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire and Greater London, it is an ideal location for workers on the commuter belt. It is also within easy reach of major train stations and airports to facilitate global business.

Orega Marlow is one of the office providers adapting to changing workplace trends, as many workers seek alternatives to larger cities. Sophie Turnbull, Commercial Director at Orega, shares why Buckinghamshire is the perfect base for your business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, the Office for National Statistics recorded 860,000 people moving out of Greater London, with cities like Birmingham, Leeds and Bristol seeing similar patterns. It is clear that the demands of the UK’s workforce are changing and with rising costs, households are looking for cheaper areas to live and work.

Sophie Turnull

With the rise of hybrid working, daily office attendance is declining, and many people are reducing expenses such as rent where possible. In fact, government data shows that 41% of the workforce now works from home at least once a week.

At Orega Marlow, we provide flexible workspace solutions tailored to the evolving needs of businesses. Our offering includes full-time and part-time offices, as well as co-working areas and 24/7 access. Buckinghamshire is a fantastic place to be, and our clients and staff alike have benefited greatly from setting up a base in the county. Here are a few reasons to consider it for your next office space.

Workspace Offerings

Manyworkspace providers are expanding nationwide, offering businesses greater flexibility in where they operate. Orega has built a portfolio of different locations across the UK, allowing businesses to have offices in multiple areas based on their employees' needs. There is also the option of fully equipped meeting rooms, and virtual office packages. Workspaces feature state-of-the-art technology, high-speed connectivity, and dedicated IT support to ensure a seamless experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buckinghamshire is home to a range of amenities where you can eat, drink and shop, providing employees with plenty of options for activities during or after the working day.

Our Marlow location is one of our biggest, with serviced offices, virtual offices, meeting rooms and coworking spaces all available to rent. Our Marlow offering features amenities that make the working day more enjoyable and comfortable for everyone, including supercharged connectivity, IT support, collaborative areas and unlimited tea and barista-style coffee.

Transport Links

Buckinghamshire's major road networks allow quick travel across the country for client meetings. The M40 and M25 are within easy reach, and the A404 connects to the M4 just 10 minutes outside of the county border.

Just a short commute down the bypass, High Wycombe train station has frequent trains running to London Marylebone, Birmingham and Oxford. Amersham and Chesham are also connected to the London Underground. While South Bucks and the bordering Berkshire have links to London Paddington via the Elizabeth line.

Amenities: Shopping, Restaurants and Gyms Nearby

Buckinghamshire is home to a range of amenities where you can eat, drink and shop, providing employees with plenty of options for activities during or after the working day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diverse range of restaurants, including well-known chains and nine Michelin-starred restaurants, such as Tom Kerridge’s gastropub The Hand and Flowers in Marlow.

Whether you are an independent shopper, prefer upmarket brands, high-street favourites or charity shops – there is something for everyone in Buckinghamshire. Major towns such as High Wycombe and Aylesbury have comprehensive shopping centres, while smaller towns like Marlow and Beaconsfield offer an array of boutique experiences.

Meanwhile, gym goers will have no issue finding a place to exercise. Across the county there are multiple gyms, health clubs, leisure centres and lidos that offer flexible memberships and timings to suit individual needs.

Lower Costs

Office space in Buckinghamshire is significantly more affordable than in central London, where rental costs are typically several times higher. In Buckinghamshire, you can expect to pay a fraction of the price per square foot compared to most areas in the city. Prime office space in central London can cost upwards of £100 per square foot. Office space in Buckinghamshire typically ranges around 30 - 50% less per square foot, depending on location and quality of the product.

Area of Outstanding Beauty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty runs through Buckinghamshire, offering stunning countryside views and walks. This includes Marlow, where the River Thames provides the ideal setting for scenic walks and the annual regatta.

The county also has dozens of parks and open spaces where employees can get out of the office and get some fresh air. Spending time outdoors in nature has been found to significantly improve wellbeing, with studies indicating that people who spend at least 120 minutes a week in green spaces like parks or natural environments report better overall health and psychological wellbeing.

Buckinghamshire offers the ideal environment for businesses, particularly growing companies looking for locations outside the city. Employees benefit from a well-rounded mix of local amenities and green spaces while saving both time and money.

​x