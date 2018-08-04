FARMING MATTERS: Best of countryside goes on show

August is the month when we get to enjoy Bucks County Show although, granted, it’s a fair few weeks away yet.

The popular one day agricultural show that offers an insight into the best of farming in the county, is one of the highlights of the summer and always falls on the last Thursday in August.

This year is no exception, and so if you want to see magnificent specimens of cattle, sheep and horses this is the place to go .

And this year we are promised a new attraction - giant tortoises!

In addition to the ever popular Sheep Show with New Zealander Stuart Barnes, we will be entertained in the Main Ring by The Metropolitan Mounted Police Activity Ride and The Royal Artillery Band.

Around the showground at Weedon Park just outside Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire there will also be vintage tractors, equestrian classes including show jumping, a home and garden marquee, shopping marquee (including retailers from family photographers and children’s book sellers to my favourite - the chocolate fountain complete with strawberries) and rural craft marquee.

The Food Hall is always a favourite of mine, where there is a chance to buy and taste lots of locally produced goodies, and the large countryside area provides an insight into rural pursuits.

This year as always, there will be a parade of hounds in the Main Ring including The Old Berkeley Beagles and The Farmers’ Bloodhounds. There will also be displays by working gun dogs and Hearing Dogs For The Deaf.

Bucks County Show is a registered charity and a non profit making organisation. It is extremely costly to put on but the committee endeavour to keep entry costs to a minimum.

The ethos of the show has always been to focus on its agricultural heritage and to that end visitors can be assured of a terrific turnout of cattle with breeds including Charolais, Hereford, Holstein, British Simmental and Jerseys, plus sheep breeds including Texel, Wiltshire Horn and new for this year, primitive breed sheep.

Tickets on the gate are £17 for adults with discounts for children, seniors and groups. Tickets are cheaper if bought in advance from selected retail outlets or online at www.buckscountyshow.co.uk