When I was 14, I went on a school trip to the Chichester Festival Theatre. We were shown around the backstage, the lighting desk, the dressing rooms, the space under the main stage and so on. I have never looked at the theatre the same since. Being Mayor of Buckingham has been something akin to this. I have had the opportunity to see underneath, inside and around so many features of our town. It has been a great privilege, a wonderful delight, a huge honour and a deep education to have seen and been a part of so much. We live in an amazing town!