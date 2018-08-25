FARMING MATTERS: A country show for all to enjoy

This is the time of year for many country and county shows. A couple of weeks ago I wrote about the forthcoming Bucks County Show with, this year, a most unusual addition - giant tortoises!

In my GO leisure pages in this week’s paper I have written about the Winslow Show, which is held on Bank Holiday Monday (August 27).

This is much smaller than the county show, and yet packed with many of the same features including agricultural livestock, tractors and horses.

I first visited the Winslow Show a couple of years ago and was charmed by the scale and depth of it. Situated on such a lovely site opposite Winslow Hall with a backdrop of fields it’s a perfect location. And it has the feel of a very large village fete as so many people seem to know one another and indeed I bumped into several people that I knew myself.

In addition to the many stalls there are plenty of rural pursuits represented at the show including target archery and axe throwing.

And there is live music from Woburn Swing Band plus plenty of entertainment for little ones and an impressive classic and vintage vehicle display.

I always like to see the Young Farmers Federation represented at country and county shows and this is no exception. Edgcott and Winslow Young Farmers run the livestock area and present sheep and grain competitions.

They are one of several groups (including the town’s Lions Club, Rotary Club and district scouts) who help volunteers from Winslow Show Association to organise the day.

Commenting on this year’s show, chair of the association, Dean White said: “Whether you take part, come to enjoy all the entertainment or just want a slice of homemade cake in the tea tent with friends - the show aims to provide activities that all can enjoy. Each year thousands of people have a great day out and help their local community to raise finds for vital charities.”

One of the best things about the show is the very reasonable entry price - just £3 for adults, £2 for concessions and £1 for children.

If you want to know more about the show check out my GO leisure pages or go online to www.winslowshow.org.uk