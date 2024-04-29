Embrace mindfulness this spring: a psychologist’s guide to practicing in Buckinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As a psychologist and founder at Private Therapy Clinic, I have seen first-hand the transformative power of mindfulness in improving mental health and overall quality of life. With spring in full bloom, now is the perfect time to embrace this practice and reap its many benefits.

Mindfulness is the practice of being fully present and aware of the present moment, without judgement. It involves paying attention to our thoughts, feelings, bodily sensations, and the world around us. Mindfulness offers a myriad of benefits for mental and physical well-being. It can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression by promoting a sense of calm and relaxation. It can improve focus, memory, and cognitive function. It also enhances self-awareness, emotional regulation, and resilience in the face of challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mindfulness has been shown to lower blood pressure, improve sleep quality, and boost overall immune function. Ultimately, incorporating mindfulness into daily life can lead to greater happiness, contentment, and a deeper connection to the present moment.

Hardwick, Buckinghamshire, Aylesbury, UK

So how can you practice mindfulness in Buckinghamshire this spring? Here are some tips to get you started:

1. Take a nature walk

Buckinghamshire is home to beautiful parks, gardens, and countryside, so take advantage of the warmer weather and vibrant spring blooms. Some beautiful walks include the Lakeside walk at Stowe Gardens, the Chiltern Hills three-in-one walk and woodland walks at Cliveden. Focus on your senses – the sights, sounds, and smells around you – and allow yourself to be fully present in the moment.

2. Practice mindful breathing

Find a quiet spot to sit or lie down and focus on your breath. This can be indoors or outdoors, wherever you feel safe and comfortable. Notice the sensation of the air entering and leaving your body, and let go of any racing thoughts or distractions. This simple practice can help calm your mind and reduce stress.

3. Engage in mindful activities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any activity can become a mindfulness practice if you approach it with intention and focus. Pay attention to the sensations and movements involved in the activity, and let go of any worries about the past or future.

Some ideas:

4. Attend a mindfulness workshop or class

Mindfulness classes are a great place to start - they can provide you with guidance and support as you develop your practice. Mind can point you in the direction.