EDITOR'S COLUMN: Goats, gin, pigs with hairy noses and those wonderful folks which define our community

Last weekend we decided to have an adventure, and headed down to the Bucks Goat Centre to see the animals.

And it was lovely - things I learned at the Goat Centre included that some pigs have hairy noses, and that that getting bitten by a duck doesn’t hurt - and their beak feels like a shell!

Editor Hayley meets the angora goats at the Bucks Goat Centre

After that we paid a visit to The Chiltern Brewery in Terrick to pick up some treats. The little shop there was really busy with people doing exactly the same, and the staff are always so friendly and knowledgeable.

The best beloved was also treated to a rather fancy gin tasting demonstration - while I looked on as the designated driver! Boo! He said the rhubarb gin was very good indeed - so perhaps we'll get some of that at Christmas time.

And then it was time to walk the dog, and Watermead Lake was the location of choice on Saturday - with a cheeky stop off at the pub too!

It really is so lovely to have so many wonderful things on our doorstep, and every weekend being able to step out of the door - at the moment into the sunshine and feel grateful to be able to enjoy them all!

One thing that's really struck me this week as I've been working on the paper is how happy people are to help when there is a crisis.

From the wonderful team at Cosine in Haddenham who are raising money to help their friend and colleague Sharon, to the outpouring of love and support for the family of Lorna Myers - who are going through the unthinkable following her tragic death.

Every week there's always something sad that needs reporting on, and sadly there are always crimes - but in my view it is stories like the above two which define the community, which I'm proud to call home.

Have a great week - and thank you as ever for supporting your local paper - it means the world to us!