Editor's Column: Bring on the Spring!

Bucks Herald editor Hayley O'Keefe shares her thoughts on life during winter

As I’ve almost certainly moaned about before in this column - I am not a fan of the winter months.

Bucks Herald's editor, Hayley O'keeffe

Getting up in what feels like the middle of the night - and driving home in well, what feels like the middle of the night.

This weekend we headed to Wendover, one of our favourite places for a walk with the fluffy white dog.

On waking up the the sun was shining through the windows, but by the time we arrived some sort of ice rain was pouring from the sky - then bright sunshine again - then the ice rain and just to cap it all off - bright sunshine unlike any we had experienced on our walk just in time for the car ride home.

But - joking aside, isn’t it nice to have a little bit of bright? Even if it is currently mixed in with a whole lot of weird changeable weather right now. It does seem that things can only get better, and I’m sure I’m not alone in saying that I can not wait.

This week we are continuing to ask some tough questions. We want to know why - when documents warned that Aston Clinton’s schools could not cope with the planned influx of developments - nothinghas been done, yet the developments have been approved.

The outcome of the AVDC and Bucks County Council unitary bids are yet to be decided by the Secretary of State. But hopefully - whatever the outcome - a more joined up way of providing our services and forward plans will come out of it - because it’s clearly not working at the moment.

And finally - I’m so excited that we have teamed up with the Buckinghamshire Archeological Society, to bring a series of features on the objects which offer vital clues about the history of the county.

I really hope that you enjoyed this week’s fascinating feature on pages 6 and 7.

I can’t wait to see what’s in store next time!

Don’t forget I love to hear from you too!

Email your views to me directly at hayley.okeeffe@jpress.co.uk or give me a call on 01296 619718.

You can find me on Twitter too @misshoknews