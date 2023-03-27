Rainfall set to continue in Aylesbury Vale this week, warns weather expert

March being the first month of meteorological spring is filled with blossom blooming on the trees, and the eruption of spring flowers and bird song. The mood swings into one of looking forward to those warmer, longer days however, this March has been a rather unsettled and drab month.

Starting off the month with some snow flurries in the region and accumulations of a couple of cm over the hills, a cold spell swept across the Vale. Some nights saw temperatures fall to around -4C, and although this wasn’t record breaking, the March average minimum temperature in the area is

around 2-3C! After the end of the second week however, the regime switched up to an unsettled and relatively mild one.

More rain is anticipated this week. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Blustery winds and spells of rain have dominated the weather since, this is all due to areas of low pressure barrelling in from the Atlantic. In fact, this March has been particularly unsettled with the mean sea level pressure lower than the monthly average. Even though we had the cold blip, the low

pressure pulling in milder air from the south-west has resulted in the overall mean temperature for the month ending up at around the norm of 10C.

Even though March is still not completely over yet, parts of the Aylesbury Vale have seen nearly 90 per cent more rainfall than what is usually expected on average. This unfortunately also has equated to a fairly dull month too, with the amount of sunshine seen during the month down by around 15 per cent.

What does the future hold? Well, it looks like low pressure will continue on its rampage in from the west for the time being bringing showery bouts of weather, with the term April showers being appropriate!

Met Office findings suggest hotter weather will start to hit the UK later on the week, while also accepting further rainfall is likely.

