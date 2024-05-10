Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Juliana's professional journey began in 1994 in Ghana, where she completed her nurse training before advancing her expertise in Midwifery and public health. In 2001, she moved to England to undergo adaptation training, subsequently becoming a Registered Nurse with the NMC in 2002.

After joining the Westgate Healthcare team in 2009 as a Unit Manager at St. Paul's Care Centre, Juliana's career trajectory took off. She progressed steadily, assuming the role of Deputy Manager in 2010 and ascending to the position of Home Manager by 2011, demonstrating a profound commitment to excellent care provision.

Throughout her tenure, Juliana has been an embodiment of dedication and excellence, consistently supported by her colleagues and Westgate Healthcare's ethos of nurturing talent. Her contributions were recognised at the prestigious Great British Care Awards in 2017, where she was winner of the London region '"Care Home Registered Manager' Award. This award is given to registered care home managers who demonstrate a high level of expertise together with exceptional skills in managing the complex business of running a care home business. Juliana's win underscores her leadership and the collective efforts of her team.

Under Juliana's guidance, St. Paul's Care Centre achieved an outstanding rating from the CQC in 2020, reflecting the tireless commitment of every team member to delivering exceptional care.

Juliana Mensah.

Transitioning to Hampden Hall Care Centre as the Home Manager presented a fresh challenge for Juliana, one met with enthusiasm and determination. Within a mere five months, her leadership facilitated a transformative journey, elevating the home's rating from "Requires Improvement" to "Good" in CQC standards. Subsequent inspections by the local authority awarded the home an overall rating of "Excellent," further solidifying Juliana's reputation for outstanding management.

Juliana has been deeply grateful for her tenure with Westgate Healthcare, stating, "I have felt incredibly privileged throughout my career with Westgate Healthcare, for the support and the teams around me." Adding to her accolades, Juliana was awarded the "Unsung Hero" award in 2023 by Westgate Healthcare, a testament to her steadfast dedication and outstanding leadership.

Krista Brewer, Care Quality Manager at Hampden Hall Care Centre, says: “from the moment I started working with Juliana, I have witnessed her unwavering support. Juliana's empathy shines through, as she genuinely wants to see people succeed. The consensus among the Hampden Hall team is unanimous - we feel incredibly lucky to have her as a manager.”

About Hampden Hall Care Centre

Nestled away in a residential area of Weston Turville, Aylesbury, Hampden Hall Care Centre has been providing exceptional residential and nursing care to local residents for over 10 years.

Delivering first-class care and respect to loved ones, highly trained professional nurses and healthcare teams provide uniquely tailored care plans to each resident who joins the family.

Facilities have been designed to enhance resident care and quality of living, with modern yet homely rooms and a choice of living and dining spaces, Hampden Hall Care Centre welcomes all.