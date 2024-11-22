Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are many reasons why I am so proud to be the Member of Parliament for Buckingham and Bletchley, and why I love our area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently I have been thinking a lot about how our constituency is a brilliant blend of urban and rural. Whilst we all have common values, every corner of our area has a different feel to it and no High Street looks nor feels like another.

As I am sure readers can imagine, through campaigning, canvassing, and holding surgeries I know each and every one of our High Streets like the back of my hand. From Queensway and Aylesbury Street in Bletchley to the Market Square in Winslow and the flea market on Buckingham’s High Street, I am a familiar face in all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, I am pretty sure that the baristas in Coffee #1 in Buckingham are a bit sick of me by this point!

Buckingham and Bletchley MP Callum Anderson meets constituents

Yet we all know that many businesses on our high streets are just about surviving. In recent years they’ve suffered a perfect storm of COVID, energy price increases and the cost-of-living crisis.

We’ve lost big businesses such as Wilko and lots of beloved independent retail and restaurants too. Having our high streets struggle is bad for our sense of community spirit and our economy - and despite their promises, the Tory Government’s “levelling up agenda” for our town centres failed to materialise.

This is why when we got into power, our Government promised that we would develop a plan for small businesses and to reinvigorate High Streets across the country. I am so pleased that we are getting started on doing just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draft legislation published last week has proposed - for the first time - to permanently cut business rates for retail, hospitality, and leisure properties from 2026. This will be funded by a tax rise for the very largest business properties, such as online sales warehouses.

I hope the reduction will be welcomed by the fantastic businesses that help make where we live such a brilliant place to be. I have written to organisations such as Buckingham Business First to share the news and have offered to speak with them further on business rates.

In fact, I had a mini celebration on Saturday night at the Greedy Italian in Fenny Stratford over a delicious plate of pasta!

The proposed cut in business rates is one of many things our Labour Government is doing to reinvigorate our local economies, and we are aware that more needs to happen than this reform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For one thing, our public transport needs fixing too (and I’m always aware when I’m in Westminster how good London has it). Therefore, I am obviously delighted that Buckinghamshire Council and Milton Keynes City Council received over £6.7 million and £3.6 million respectively to enhance popular bus routes, protect rural services and increase bus use for shopping, socialising, and commuting.

This is brilliant news, and I will be working with both local councils to ensure a joined-up approach. Our communities deserve to have a way of getting to the shops without needing to use a car.

There is more to come. Business rates and buses are two pieces of wider plans to make our High Streets better for everyone, and I promise as your MP that I will do all that I can to protect and enhance our local town centres.