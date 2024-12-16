Column: These are challenging times - but I'm looking to the future

Buckinghamshire Council Leader Martin Tett reflects on 2024 and looks ahead to what next year will bring

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I can’t deny that it’s been another challenging year. Local Government remains under acute financial pressure and we are not alone in facing the same challenges other councils across the country are experiencing; rising demand and cost on our services, repeated bad weather causing flooding and problems on the roads and increasing numbers of residents who need our help and support.

This time of year is about reflection and looking ahead. We are in the midst of determining our spending priorities for the coming year and are currently lobbying the new government hard on some key polices I’m really concerned about. These include the promised move of government funding away from councils such as ours in the South East, the tax changes that negatively impact family farms; sweeping planning reform that threatens our Green Belt and eye-watering new housing targets for our entire county. These issues present very serious challenges and I am working tirelessly to fight for the best possible outcomes for Buckinghamshire, seeking to influence these decisions and policies as best I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, my primary focus as we turn the page on another year is securing a bright future for our county and its residents.

Martin Tett, Buckinghamshire Council Leader

Making life better for people is the reason I am in politics. Next year will see the council continue to make many improvements for our residents. We are carrying out significant works at the moment in both High Wycombe and Aylesbury Town Centres and this time next year we expect our residents, businesses and visitors to be feeling the benefits of this investment. There will be an enhanced market in Aylesbury and a brand new district in the town centre through our Pavilion Quarter development. We are bringing an improved layout and appearance to the main shopping area of High Wycombe. Improvements in town centres not only make the areas more attractive for residents and shoppers but also support new and small businesses and provide opportunities for our creative entrepreneurs. It’s a great example of how we are building on the wonderful heritage of our market towns; expanding the market in Aylesbury will give new traders a chance to bring their goods to the public and test out products and increases choice for shoppers too.

We are continuing to invest in enhancements and projects in localised areas under our ‘Opportunity Bucks’ programme, delivering change in the areas it’s most needed in our county. We will be hosting more jobs and skills fairs and offering our targeted and free ‘Skills Bootcamps’ to ease the route into skilled local jobs for local people. These are by no means empty words – please look this up on our website and see if these schemes could interest and benefit you.

We are also continuing the four-year £110 million investment programme in our local road network and also expect this year to make great progress on the much-needed South Eastern Aylesbury Link Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will never stop fighting for our residents to deliver better opportunities and outcomes for all. In spite of the financial and planning challenges we face, I am genuinely excited and optimistic about what the next twelve months holds and really look forward to seeing some of these flagship projects, long in the planning, come to fruition. I remain committed to doing everything in my power to make Buckinghamshire an even better place to live, work and visit and I carry that promise into the new year.

Wishing all readers a happy and healthy Christmas and a successful 2025.

Martin Tett

Leader, Buckinghamshire Council