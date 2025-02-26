Callum’s Column: Why we need more homes locally – and why it's time to act now

Put simply: we need more houses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m not going to shy away from the fact that there is a chronic housing crisis in this country and across our county.

In fact, I’d go so far as to say that the lack of sufficient affordable housing is one of the greatest public policy failures of the 21st century. And let’s be frank, successive governments in Westminster have not done enough to tackle the problem. Over the past decade, this issue has become more urgent, especially for our young people who are finding it increasingly difficult to settle in the places they call home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home ownership is now out of reach for so many local hardworking families. The average price of a house here in Buckinghamshire now stands at over £480,000, compared to less than £300,000 just a decade ago: an increase of 60%. Yet wages have barely kept up with inflation.

Callum Anderson MP walking through a new-build housing estate

How did we get into this mess? While there are plenty of contributing factors, the main one is simply that we have not been building enough homes. Local councils and developers alike have fallen consistently short of targets. Compared to France and Germany, which have both experienced similar demographic changes, the UK is four million homes short. That’s right: four million.

This isn’t good enough, and during my time on the campaign trail and since being elected as your MP, I’ve met countless people who are all too aware of the housing shortage and the growing barrier it creates to a better life.

I’ve spoken to young couples in their mid-20s who long to settle down in the town they grew up in but can’t find a way into the housing market. I’ve met middle-aged couples watching their children struggle to secure their first home and find independence. I’ve spoken with retired residents who want to stay close to their families but fear being forced out due to rising costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This isn’t just a personal issue – it's a community one. The lack of new homes is holding people back from building their futures here in Buckinghamshire. I will not stand by and let this local failure continue.

Callum Anderson MP on a new-build housing estate

Inaction by our Conservative administration here in Buckinghamshire hasn’t helped. Over the past few years, housing starts and completions have dropped dramatically. The easy option for councils has been to not build, rather than to take the tough decisions and support new housing – and that’s exactly what Conservative-run Buckinghamshire has done.

Just look at the numbers. Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that housing starts in Buckinghamshire were down 53% between 2019/20 and 2023/24, with completions down by over a third during the same time period.

This is down to calculated political decision-making. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Glance over to Milton Keynes, and you’ll see a Labour-run Council which has exceeded its housing targets for the seventh year in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the biggest arguments I hear against housebuilding is that infrastructure is often considered an after-thought. I agree. We must make sure we’re building in the right places and with the things people need for a happy and healthy life.

People support development, but they want it done well. We all want the right balance between homes and essential services such as schools, healthcare, and transport. So, to all those who have told me they’re open to new homes but worry about the lack of supporting infrastructure, I hear you.

That’s why I welcome recent changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), which will allow for more ambitious housing targets. Alongside this our Government is pushing forward the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which will ensure that development is not only about building houses, but also providing the services that will support these new homes.

As your local MP, I will continue to fight to make sure the very English dream of homeownership is just as available to my constituents in Buckingham, Winslow, or Nash, as they are in Bletchley and Tattenhoe. I’m prepared to face down Buckinghamshire Council, if necessary, and demand that they deliver the homes that ensure people can own a home in the place they grew up.

The time for action is now, and I will continue to work tirelessly for a better future here in Buckinghamshire – one where everyone can afford to call our county home.