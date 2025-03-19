Callum’s Column: Taking back our streets - Why Labour is getting tough on crime

In case you missed it, the Government’s Crime and Policing Bill is currently making its way through Parliament

It’s a crucial and wide-ranging piece of legislation which is delivering on our manifesto pledge to take back our streets.

Earlier this month, I spoke in the House of Commons to explain how the Bill will positively impact the towns, villages and city in the Buckingham and Bletchley constituency. It is not just about responding to crime after it happens; it is about taking proactive steps to restore public confidence in our police and criminal justice system.

This includes tackling rural crime. Recent figures from NFU Mutual’s estimate that the cost of crime in our countryside has increased to £52.8m, as criminal gangs target farmyards and fields. Rural communities have been blighted for too long by organised crime, theft and antisocial behaviour, and we’ve vowed to stamp down on this

Tackling retail crime and protecting workers

One of the Bill’s key focuses is protecting retail workers - a cause I am deeply passionate about. My Mum has done 20 years of service on the shop floor at Morrisons, and I know first-hand the challenges workers face.

In our local area, retail crime rose by over a third between April 2023 and February 2024, and Winslow’s Co-Op was targeted by burglars twice in a month recently. The Association of Convenience Stores’ 2025 Crime Report reveals the cost of crime including theft, vandalism, robbery, burglary and fraud, has risen to £6,259 per store – and shop theft is on the rise.

I strongly welcome the Bill’s provisions that make a specific criminal offence for assaulting a retail worker. Respect Orders are also to be introduced, which will allow courts to ban repeat offenders from entering retail premises.

This package of measures will make local businesses feel more secure.

Stopping violent crime

Knife crime, gang violence, and other forms of violent crime are devastating to communities, and we must take decisive action to address these threats. This is why the Bill introduces tougher sentencing, including increasing the maximum penalties for offences relating to the sale of weapons; whilst introducing a new offence of possessing a bladed article with intent to use unlawful violence.

There is a particular emphasis in the Bill on curbing violence against women and girls. We are strengthening the management of offenders in the community, giving victims of stalking the right to know the identity of the perpetrator and introducing a new specific criminal offence of administering a harmful substance - cracking down on spiking.

Strengthening police powers to ensure justice

Furthermore, we’re giving the police the powers they need to do their job.The Ministry of Justice and the Home Office are creating a new targeted power for the police to enter premises to search for and seize electronically tracked stolen goods and are expanding of the lawful purposes by which law enforcement agencies can access DVLA driver licence records.

Our police on the streets will be better equipped to protect our public spaces too. The Bill bans the deliberate use of face coverings to conceal a person’s identity during a protest, and bans the possession of fireworks, flares and other pyrotechnics during demonstrations. It also criminalises the climbing of specified war memorials, making it clear that such disrespectful behaviour is unacceptable.

Delivering on our promise

Whether it’s through increasing protections for retail workers, tackling serious violent crime, improving responses to anti-social behaviour, or rebuilding trust in the police, the Crime and Policing Bill will have a profound positive effect across Buckingham, Bletchley, Tattenhoe, Winslow and the many villages between.

It is a Bill that makes our streets safer, restores faith in our justice system, and ensures that every resident - whether they live in urban areas or rural villages - can live, work, and raise their families in a safer environment.