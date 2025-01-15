Callum’s Column: Lots done in 2024, more to do in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I think we can all agree that January can be the worst month of the year for many. The weather is miserable, it’s dark, and we’re all feeling a bit of a comedown from Christmas. But despite this glum synopsis, I am feeling really quite cheerful. I am full of hope for what we can achieve together nationally and right here in the Buckingham and Bletchley constituency.

I’ve been reflecting on some of the important national decisions that our Labour Government has made in the past couple of months, and how they directly positively impact residents across our patch. There’s lots to feel optimistic about.

Firstly, the Health Secretary has announced the largest investment in hospices and end-of-life care in a generation. £100m has been allocated to adult and children’s hospices across the country for vital refurbishments, overhauling outdated IT systems, and improving facilities for patients and visitors.

Last year I met Willen Hospice’s CEO Kate Broadhurst, and heard first-hand the pressures and challenges our palliative care services are facing. Willen provides support to over 1,000 patients and their loved ones across Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire, and I hope this investment helps them and others to continue their amazing work.

We have made it clear from day one that healthcare reforms have to address challenges, such as the waiting list backlog, head-on. We’ll tackle the complex issues facing the NHS. By prioritising investment in general practice, cutting bureaucracy, and incentivising better patient care, our Government is laying the groundwork for a more resilient health care system.

Locally, I’ve been engaging closely with the Swan Practice in Buckingham and the 3Ws practice, listening to their concerns and ideas for improving primary care. I’ve also been working with Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire & West Berkshire Integrated Care Board to ensure our local health system gets the support it needs. A key part of these conversations has been my commitment to delivering the much-needed Lace Hill Medical Centre - a project that will enhance access for residents in Buckingham and surrounding areas.

We all know our healthcare crisis is particularly affecting older people and their families. We’ve seen the heart-breaking stories: elderly patients stuck in a Milton Keynes or Stoke Mandeville hospital bed because there’s no care available for them at home; family carers stretched to their limits trying to fill the gaps. This situation is unfair and unsustainable. Social care in Britain is at breaking point.

This is why I welcome our Government’s decisive action to tackle the crisis with the launch of an independent commission led by the formidable Baroness Louise Casey. This is a serious appointment for an incredibly serious issue.

Furthermore, our Budget delivered an additional £880m nationally for social care, on top of an £86m boost to the Disabled Facilities Grant for home modifications. I am pleased that Buckinghamshire Council and Milton Keynes City Council are receiving £610,000 and £190,000, respectively from the grant.

As well as being able to access health and social care as and when needed, our communities also have a right to feel safe. Therefore, Thames Valley Police will receive a significant funding boost for the 2025/26 financial year. Our police service will see its budget rise to £622m, representing a cash increase of £35.8m, or 6.1%, compared to last year’s allocation.

This critical investment marks a step forward in tackling crime and ensuring the safety of residents in Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes, and across the wider Thames Valley region.

And by fixing the foundations, we don’t just mean systemic issues. Labour is literally fixing the things that bother us every single day. £1.6bn has been announced to repair roads across England, with the aim of filling an additional seven million potholes in the coming year.

This substantial funding increase represents a 50% uplift in local road maintenance budgets compared to the previous year. It underscores our commitment to fulfilling pledges to improve infrastructure and enhance quality of life.

After all, potholes not only pose safety hazards but also lead to substantial financial burdens for motorists. In the past year alone, drivers nationwide have incurred £500m in damages due to potholes, with the average repair cost being around £250. Nobody should be out of pocket because our roads aren’t good enough, and I’ve listened to constituents from every corner telling me that they are fed up with them.

From palliative care to potholes, we are making real and lasting improvements. This is what our Labour Government is all about. I know we have had to make some tough decisions, but they will be worth it. We aren’t shying away from getting the job done, and I for one am proud of what we are doing to make working people’s lives better.