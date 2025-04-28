Callum's Column: Honouring our local heroes - Join me in celebrating VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A historic Victory in Europe (VE) Day is fast approaching. On 8th May, and throughout that week, we will mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VE Day allows us to step back and take a moment to reflect. It’s a day that reminds us of the courage, resilience, and commitment shown by an entire generation in defence of our shared freedom.

As your local Member of Parliament for Buckingham and Bletchley, I’m personally filled with both pride and gratitude. Not just for the sacrifices of those who came before us, but for the vibrant way our local community continues to honour their memory – a lot of which should be credited to our three fantastic Royal British Legion branches in Buckingham, Bletchley, and Winslow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m looking forward to celebrating VE Day across Buckingham, Bletchley, Tattenhoe, Winslow and the many villages in between. From commemorative services to community events, I’ll be joining local people in remembering the brave men and women who served our country and gave so much. For many of us, these celebrations are not just about the past — they’re about recognising the values we still hold dear: peace, cooperation, and standing up for what’s right.

Callum Anderson MP

Of course, locally we have a particularly rich military legacy to honour. We are home to Bletchley Park - the beating heart of Britain’s wartime codebreaking efforts. The work carried out there, often in secret and by civilians as well as military personnel, changed the course of history.

Today, Bletchley Park stands not only as a museum, but as a powerful reminder of how intellect, ingenuity and perseverance helped defeat tyranny. It’s a privilege to represent a constituency so closely linked to such a crucial chapter in our nation's story.

But our local legacy doesn't stop there. We have many veterans and military families living in our towns, villages and city today, and I’m always humbled by their stories, their service, and their patriotism. I look forward to speaking with as many of them as I can during the VE Day events - listening to their experiences and ensuring their voices are heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m committed to making sure that today’s armed forces personnel and veterans get the support they deserve. I’m incredibly proud of the work that this Labour Government is doing nationally to strengthen our military and support those who serve in our army, navy, and air forces.

Earlier this year, Labour announced a significant increase in the defence budget to ensure our armed forces are properly equipped and prepared for the challenges of the modern world. In an increasingly unstable global climate, we know that national security cannot be taken for granted. We’ve also reaffirmed our steadfast support for Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty and continue to back NATO as the cornerstone of our collective defence.

Closer to home, Labour has introduced the Independent Armed Forces Commissioner to act as a powerful advocate for service personnel and veterans - someone dedicated to championing their interests and holding decision-makers to account when things fall short. It is absolutely right that the Government is properly scrutinised on every decision we make about our military and the brave people who serve.

I’m especially proud of the ‘Homes for Heroes’ programme which is bringing 36,000 military homes back into public ownership to provide secure, affordable housing for veterans and their families. This figure includes over 1,000 homes locally in Buckinghamshire. Too many who have served face barriers when it comes to housing, and this initiative is a real step forward in showing them the respect and dignity they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I want VE Day this year to be more than a day of remembrance – it should be a day of participation. That’s why my team and I have put together a list of local events taking place across Buckinghamshire to help residents get involved. Whether it’s attending a service, joining a local parade, or simply raising a flag at home, I encourage everyone to take a moment this weekend to honour our veterans, connect with neighbours, and celebrate the freedoms they fought for.

So let’s come together in celebration - not just of victory in Europe, but of the enduring spirit of service, sacrifice, and solidarity that defines our community. I’ll be out and about across the constituency over the VE Day weekend, and I hope to see many of you there.

Let’s make it a celebration to be proud of.