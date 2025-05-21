Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith's column: "UK-EU trade deal is good for jobs, bills and our security"

"After securing trade deals with India and the US, I’m really proud that our Government has secured a new agreement with the European Union", writes Laura Kyrke-Smith MP.

In a time of growing global threats and instability, close cooperation with our geographic neighbours, who share so many of our values, is a necessity. This deal is driven by our shared values and interests but rooted in a pragmatism.

For residents in Aylesbury and the villages, this agreement is good for jobs, for household bills and for our security. There are three elements of this deal I am particularly pleased to see, and which I believe will make a real difference to Bucks Herald readers.

First, the UK and the EU have agreed to co-operate further on a youth experience scheme, which could see young people able to work and travel freely in Europe again. The scheme, which would be capped and time-limited, would mirror existing schemes the UK has with countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

Second, this deal will make travel smoother. British holidaymakers will be able to use more eGates in Europe, ending the dreaded queues at border control. Pets will also be able to travel more easily, with the introduction of ‘pet passports’ for UK cats and dogs – eliminating the need for animal health certificates for every trip.

Third, we are easing restrictions on agricultural imports and exports, which I know is important to our farmers here in Aylesbury and the villages.

As part of the deal, a new SPS agreement will make it easier for food and drink to be imported and exported by reducing the red tape that placed burdens on businesses and led to lengthy lorry queues at the border. This agreement will have no time limit, giving vital certainty to businesses.

Some routine checks on animal and plant products will be removed completely, allowing goods to flow freely again, including between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Ultimately this could lower food prices and increase choice on supermarket shelves – meaning more money in people’s pockets.

After the 21% drop in exports and 7% drop in imports seen since the Conservative Party negotiated Brexit, the UK will be able to sell various products, such as burgers and sausages, back into the EU again, supporting vital industries here in Buckinghamshire.

Despite some of the confusing information out there, we have been able to achieve all this while ensuring no reduction in fishing rights: we’ve reached a new twelve year agreement that protects Britain’s fishing access, fishing rights and fishing areas with no increase in the amount of fish EU vessels can catch in British waters, providing stability and certainty for the sector.

I know from meetings with residents and business owners in the 10 months I have served as your MP that the deal our government inherited wasn’t working for anyone, however they voted in 2016. This trade deal with the EU marks a significant step forward, and tellingly has been backed by business, including the British Chambers of Commerce, the Federation of Small Businesses, Asda and Morrisons.

I'm proud to support this deal, which is great news for our security and our economy.