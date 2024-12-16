Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith: 'Season's greetings and a happy new year'

I want to take this opportunity to wish all my constituents across Aylesbury and the villages season's greetings and a happy new year.

It's wonderful to see our town and villages getting into the festive spirit. I just had a fantastic time at St Michael's Church Christmas Fete in Aston Clinton. I thank all those organising festive events, including Aylesbury Town Council, who put on the annual Christmas lights switch-on event.

I launched my inaugural Christmas card competition, where I ask local children to submit designs for my annual Christmas card. This year, it was the children from Whitchurch Combined School.

Congratulations to Amelia Phillips (Year 2) and Erin Farmer (Year 5) for their winning designs — Amelia's drawing of a festive Aylesbury Clock Tower is wonderful, as is Erin's depiction of Santa flying over Buckinghamshire. I was delighted to present the House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle with the winning card to be displayed in Speaker’s House.

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP with Santa Claus at the St Michael's Church Christmas Fete in Aston Clinton (left), and Kyrke-Smith's 2024 Christmas card design (right)

2024 may be winding to a close, but December has continued to be busy for me. In addition to my latest regular advice surgeries, I held three village "meet and greets" in Ivinghoe, Edlesborough and Cheddington. Thank you to everyone who came along to share feedback, ideas and issues that you need help with. I will be coming to other villages in the new year.

I held a fascinating roundtable with businesses at the heart of Aylesbury town centre. We discussed town centre regeneration and other priorities for the town, including ensuring housebuilding is accompanied by facilities and infrastructure, and getting more police on the streets.

I was pleased to arrange for the Employment Minister Alison McGovern MP to visit Youth Concern in Aylesbury, to learn more about the work the charity does to support young people. It offers fantastic inspiration for how the Government’s Youth Futures Programme could work.

I was also very pleased to visit the new Urgent Treatment Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, already serving the community well.

I look forward to serving you all in 2025. I can be contacted on [email protected].