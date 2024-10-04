Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith Column: I vow to “hold HS2 to account” following site visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith has vowed to “hold HS2 to account every step of the way” following a site visit to the Thame Valley Viaduct last Thursday (26 September).

The Labour MP met with representatives from HS2 Ltd and its contractor EKFB to discuss the railway construction works and visit part of the line that will run near Aylesbury.

She visited the Thame Valley Viaduct, which crosses the flood plain of the River Thame and will be the first major railway viaduct in the UK to be almost entirely manufactured off-site.

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP visits Thame Valley Viaduct near Aylesbury

Kyrke-Smith raised residents' ongoing complaints, including noise, traffic, and blocked access to green spaces.

The MP later told us: “I know many residents in Aylesbury have legitimate concerns about HS2 and the significant disruption the project has caused. I’m determined to do what I can to ensure that this is addressed.

“I will continue to hold HS2 Ltd to account every step of the way. I will be seeking to meet with HS2 Ltd regularly and work constructively to raise outstanding concerns and put individual constituents' concerns to HS2 bosses.”

Later that day, the MP met Andrew Band and Murray Cooke of the Wendover HS2 Mitigation Action Group to learn more about the work they have done to secure the best available mitigation.

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP with Andrew Band and Murray Cooke of the Wendover HS2 Mitigation Action Group

The MP added: “It was great to meet Andrew and Murray to see how I can support them. They have been working hard with Bucks Council, the Parish councils, and the Chiltern Society to mitigate the traffic impacts, road degradation, and noise pollution caused by HS2 in the whole area, including Aylesbury.”

Andrew Band of the Wendover HS2 Mitigation Action Group said: “We had a positive meeting with Laura Kyrke-Smith MP. It appears that there are areas in the Aylesbury constituency that have similar and significant issues with respect to noise and water as Wendover.

“Laura is keen to start a wider conversation on the issues regarding proper mitigation assessment of noise, keeping water monitoring commitments and in the long-term, securing the East-West Rail to Aylesbury.”

Back in July, the newly-elected Labour MP asked the Transport Secretary if she will have discussions with HS2 Ltd to ensure that HS2 works in Aylesbury constituency result in minimal disruption.

Responding on behalf of the Government, Transport Minister Lilian Greenwood MP said: “The Department and I are working closely with HS2 Ltd to ensure that, as we deliver the railway, local communities are involved, informed, and treated with the respect they deserve.”