Opinion: We have listened - Revised cemetery and allotments' consultation
Earlier this year Buckingham Town Council undertook a public consultation which resulted in 67% in favour of providing a new cemetery and allotments with 42% in favour of increasing the precept by 7.2% to fund the required loan repayments.
What’s changed?
We have listened to your feedback and scaled back the size and cost of the project to the essentials needed to open a working cemetery and allotments.
Reduced cost:
This smaller project will cost around £1.25 million – about half of the original price. Repayments will cost around £72,000 a year. Most of this is already budgeted for, but it may be necessary to increase the precept by around £2,600 (47p a year for a band D property).
What’s in the revised plan?
· 746 burial plots, including areas for traditional burials, lawn burials, children’s section, and a wooded area for ashes. This should last for about 80 years,
· 30 allotment plots (average 25m2). We have a public duty to provide more of these.
· Car parking for 30 vehicles, including disabled bays.
· Wildflower and tree planting, and appropriate landscaping.
The new consultation:
Buckingham Town Council are asking our residents if they support the Town Council borrowing £1.25 million to develop a basic but functional new cemetery and allotments. The consultation closes on Tuesday 17th October 2023.
If you have any questions send us an email at [email protected] or give us a ring on 01280 816426.
Cllr. Anja Schaefer, Mayor of Buckingham, said: “In our previous consultation, Buckingham residents told us that you want us to develop a new cemetery. Town Council staff have worked very hard to have a new plan produced, which will meet the needs for the cemetery development at a lower cost than the previous plan.”
For more details about the project and the consultation please visit the new cemetery consultation webpage.
A paper copy of the survey is being distributed now with the latest Buckingham Town Matters newsletter.
You can also complete the consultation online.