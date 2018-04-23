Open Britain set to hold Aylesbury campaign on Brexit final deal

Organiser Helene Lens is campaigning for the public to have a final say on our deal when we leave the European Union.

She said: "With new facts (and lies) coming to light every day since the referendum in June 2016, we at Open Britain believe that it is only fair the People, not politicians, get a say on a final deal.

Campaigners will be taking to the streets of Aylesbury on Saturday April 28 between 12 and 2pm on Market Square.

She added: “I’m delighted with the launch of the campaign for a people’s vote on the final Brexit deal in Aylesbury. Hundreds of peoples vote supporters have signed up in local towns such as Thame recently and there are other pro-European groups very active in Milton Keynes and High Wycombe.

There were over 130 national events organised by the group during 14 April.

James MacCleary, Campaign Director of European Movement UK, said: “The pro-European movement is gaining in strength and momentum and that progress was reflected on the weekend of 14th-15th April with a huge demonstration of grassroots power in favour of a People’s Vote on the Brexit deal.”

Anne Weyman, Vice Chair of Britain for Europe, said: “We may come from different political parties, different traditions and different groups, but we are united by our desire for the people to have their say on the Brexit deal and we are determined to make sure their voice is heard loud and clear.”