One week to go! It's almost time for Play In The Park!

Get the kids ready - because Play In The Park is gearing up to return to Vale Park next week!

The event takes place on Wednesday, August 1, and is billed as a 'family play day extravaganza'.

Youngsters and adults alike having fun at Play In The Park last year

It lasts from 11am to 4pm and is suitable for all children up to the age of 12 years old.

Organised by Aylesbury Vale District Council to celebrate National Play Day, organisers say that Play in the Park is the 'perfect event to help keep the kids enthralled and entertained'.

A spokesman said: "They’ll love coming face-to-face with the cute animals in the petting farm, scaling the climbing wall and racing on the electric go-karts. And if that wasn’t fun enough, there’ll also be able to enjoy the Umbanda drumming workshop, face painting, giant games, ball pit and many more activities.

"In addition, acclaimed children’s entertainer Colonel Custard will be astounding kids and adults alike with his breathtaking circus skills. He’ll also be revealing and teaching a few of his tricks too."

Food and drink will be on offer too with stalls selling everything from ice cream, milkshakes, slushies, coffee, pizza, hot dogs and homemade cakes.

Paul Irwin, Aylesbury Vale District Council cabinet member for the environment and leisure, said: “Play in the Park offers young children from Aylesbury Vale and beyond the opportunity to enjoy an active and fun-filled day with their family and friends.

"What better way to spend a day than outside in the open air participating in a range of exciting activities. I look forward to seeing you there.”

Entry is free and includes some activities, while others cost between £1 and £3. Some activities need tokens, which can be bought on the day from the designated token booths.

More information on Play in the Park can be found at: www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/playinthepark