One of "Britain's finest" Jazz musicians comes to St Mary's Church

Alan Skidmore is set to appear at Jazz Upfront @ St Mary's Church as part of an all star trio.

The trio will also include Steve Melling on Piano, Arnie Somogyi on double bass and Miles Levin on Drums.

Alan Skidmore is considered a world-class musician experienced in a myriad of musical environments and disciplines,is renowned both as a soloist and as a section player.

The list of International artists with whom he has performed and recorded includes: Georgie Fame, Elvin Jones, Clark Terry, Stan Tracey, Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock, Joe Henderson, Dexter Gordon & more..

In 1961 he made the first of many appearances on BBC Radio’s Jazz Club, and also met his idol, Coltrane.

In the following years Skidmore worked with numerous important and/or successful bands, including Ronnie Scott (1965), Georgie Fame And The Blue Flames (1970), Mike Westbrook (1970-71), Mike Gibbs (1970-71), and Chris McGregor’s Brotherhood Of Breath (1971). In 1969, he formed his own quintet (Kenny Wheeler, Tony Oxley, John Taylor and Harry Miller), with which he won the best soloist and best band awards at the Montreux International Jazz Festival and gained a scholarship to Berklee College Of Music, although he did not take this up.

In 1973, he co-founded S.O.S., probably the first all-saxophone band, with Mike Osborne and John Surman.

He has subsequently formed various small groups of his own, including El Skid (co-led with Elton Dean), SOH, and Tenor Tonic, and has worked with the George Gruntz Concert Band, the Elvin Jones Jazz Machine, the Charlie Watts Orchestra, Stan Tracey, Mose Allison, Van Morrison, Georgie Fame again, and with the West German Radio Band as featured soloist from 1981-84.

In April 1991, he was reunited with Surman when they played as a duo at a benefit for Osborne. In 2002 he was once again blowing some magnificent saxophone for Georgie Fame And The Blue Flames. Unquestionably one of the best jazz saxophonists Britain has ever produced.

Doors open 7.30pm Gig starts 8.15pm

Ticket Sales:Advance £14 -£15 on door @ Aylesbury Music Shop, Info: Frank 07518306552/01296 392225