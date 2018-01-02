One-man show exposes Georgian royalty feud

An entertaining view of life in Georgian times comes to the stage in Thame early next month.

Hervey at the Court of George II is a one-man show written and performed by actor and novelist, A.P. Waxkirsh.

It is set in the year 1737 - proving to be a bad one for the Royal Family. King George II and Queen Caroline loathe their son and heir, The Prince of Wales and The Prince of Wales in turn loathes them back with interest.

Fanning the flames of this bitter feud is the Queen’s Vice Chamberlain, the witty and vicious Lord Hervey, whose uninhibited reminiscences provide a wickedly entertaining picture of Georgian life at the top.

It has been critically acclaimed to be “a witty and stylish production … AP Waxkirsh brings Lord Hervey to life in a truly accomplished piece of theatre.”

Hervey at the Court of George 11 can been seen at The Players Theatre, Nelson Street, Thame, OX9 2DP, on Friday, February 2, at 7.45pm.

All tickets are £10, available from www.thameplayers.co.uk or Spear Travels, Greyhound Walk, Thame, call 01844 217228. Enquiries to Pat Shepherd at p.k.shepherd@btinternet.com