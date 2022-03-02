One dead, another critically injured following three-vehicle crash near Buckingham

Police have confirmed a man died after a three-vehicle pile-up during rush hour on Monday evening (February 28).

One of two occupants in a gold Range Rover was sadly pronounced dead at the scene following the smash on the A422 Stratford Road at Deanshanger shortly after 5pm.

The other occupant is in a critical condition in Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital.

South Central Ambulance Service sent five ambulance crews and an air ambulance

It is understood the Range Rover had failed to stop for Thames Valley Police officers and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman said: "The Range Rover Velor was travelling towards Deanshanger when it was in collision with the rear of a white Fiat Doblo van.

"It then crossed the carriageway and collided with a silver Ford Transit van, causing it to roll several times past three vehicles before colliding with a silver Audi A6."

The Transit driver, a man in his 40s from Warwickshire, also sustained serious injuries and was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital.

The Fiat driver was treated for minor injuries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or any of the vehicles prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 377 of 28/02/22.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 5.07pm yesterday to the A422.

"We sent to the scene five ambulance crews, three ambulance officers and an air ambulance from the East Midlands area.

"Three patients were taken to hospital following treatment at the scene by ambulance crews.