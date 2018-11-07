Officers investigating 'unexplained death' of man in Aylesbury

A man who was found in Walton Street, Aylesbury, just before 4am this morning (Wednesday) has died.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.45am today after a member of the public raised the alarm.

Police say they are in the early stages of establishing the circumstances of the death, which is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Walton Street remains open to traffic however a section of the pavement remains closed to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.