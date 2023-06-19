Officer at The Mount in Bovingdon shares why he is proud to work for the prison service this pride month

An officer at The Mount Prison in Bovingdon has shared why he is proud to work for the prison service this pride month.

The percentage of public sector prison staff self-identifying as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual or Other (LGB) has risen from 6.6% in March 2020 to 7.5% at the end of March 2023 – meaning numbers have increased by over 580 in three years. As of earlier this year, 2099 members of prison staff who declared their sexual orientation identified as LGB or other.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Pynaert, 41, from Hertfordshire, joined the service as a prison officer sixteen months ago after previously working as a Product Support Specialist in Diabetes.

John Pynaert explains why he's proud to work for the prison service this Pride month

He says: “Since I joined I’ve seen a noticeable difference in the number of staff coming forward and self-identifying as LGBTQ+. I think society recognises it to be so much more acceptable and it’s brilliant that people are happy to be who they are.

"Many LGBTQ+ people spend their younger years trying to hide a huge part of their identity in order to fit in with everyone else which can really strengthen their empathy, and their want for the people around them to live better lives. Often those people have the understanding and sensitivity to make brilliant prison officers.

“The prison service also recognises and celebrates those differences and so people are more comfortable to be themselves – which is important.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prison service has systems and policies in place to help those with protected characteristics should a member of staff be discriminated against in any way. Many prisons also have care teams to help and support staff, and you’ll often find an LGBTQ+ group or representative.

LGBTQ Pride Month is currently celebrated every June to remember the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in America.

Officer Pynaert continues: “It is so important that we have people from all backgrounds across the service who can be positive role models for the prisoners. It can be challenging, but it’s also rewarding, and there’s no shortage of support and guidance.

"You can work as part of a close-knit and supportive team, with access to great benefits and training, all while helping to rehabilitate prisoners and reduce reoffending.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

HMP The Mount is a category C prison. Officers help to maintain safety standards on the inside, while also ensuring ex-offenders leave with the skills and experience they need to live crime free lives on the outside. It is a rewarding role where no two days are alike, allowing you to work with a diverse group of prisoners and staff, developing a wide range of both practical and interpersonal skills.

You don’t need qualifications to become a prison officer or to join in a support staff role. HMP The Mount is looking for people with good communication and influencing skills, effective decision-making, care and understanding.