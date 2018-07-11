HISTORY: Donald Trump is the SIXTH American President to visit Aylesbury Vale

As President Donald Trump gears up to pay Aylesbury Vale a visit we look at the times that other US Presidents came to Bucks too.

In September 1959 important talks took place at Chequers between then-Prime Minister Harold Macmillan and President Eisenhower. The US President acknowledged the welcoming cheers of local people as they lined the route to Chequers, arriving in an open-topped Rolls Royce. During his visit he also attended a church service at the parish church of St Peter and St Pauls in Ellesborough.

President Donald Trump will visit Aylesbury Vale on Friday

In 1970 then-Prime Minister Edward Heath welcomed Richard Nixon and his wife Pat to Chequers. The visit was four years before Nixon would resign over the Watergate scandal in 1974.

On February 12 1984 then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher welcomed George HW Bush to the country estate too. At that time Bush was Vice-President to Ronald Reagan - he would become President himself in 1989 and serve until 1993.

And on July 19 2001 then-Prime Minister Tony Blair welcomed Bush's son and President, George W Bush to Chequers and RAF Halton. The meeting was just two months before the 9/11 attacks in which passenger planes which had been hijacked by terrorists flew into both towers of the World Trade Center in New York, and into the Pentagon.

The attacks would ultimately trigger the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq which are arguably the pair's legacy as Prime Minister and President.

And finally - in 2002 former president Bill Clinton joined top ranking government ministers at Hartwell House, for a historic conference with US and European politicians.

Gordon Brown, Peter Mandelson, Alan Milburn and representatives from other European governments met at the hotel near Stone to find ways of combating the political advance of right-wing parties.

