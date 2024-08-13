Nurse Lifeline promotes awareness of its service amongst midwives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nurse Lifeline was born out of the pandemic with the charity recognising mental wellbeing support is needed in healthcare now more than ever. The charity has been raising awareness with a social campaign to reach midwives stating, ‘we support midwives and all maternity support staff too.’

Despite their namesake, Nurse Lifeline is available to many healthcare workers including nurses, nursing associates, midwives, health care assistants, students in these professions, as well as friends and families of these groups.

This recent campaign underpins the charity’s commitment to ensuring that midwives receive the support they need to deliver exceptional maternal care.Thesupport phone line is manned by registered nurses and midwives, giving unmatched quality peer-support to the unique challenges and needs of midwives. The volunteers aim to empower midwives by their listening service and point them in the direction of specialist services should the need arise. With many in healthcare struggling with the daily emotional demands of their roles, Nurse Lifeline exists to be a much-needed shoulder to lean on.

“At Nurse Lifeline, we recognise the crucial role midwives play in the healthcare system and that caring for others starts with those who care. By offering our listening service to midwives and maternity support staff, we aim to empower midwives to provide the best possible care to mothers and their babies” said Joanna Coleman, Midwife and Trustee of Nurse Lifeline. “Our support phone line and email service are a testament to our dedication to supporting healthcare professionals and improving maternal health outcomes.”

If you’re a midwife and need someone to listen call Nurse Lifeline | 0808 801 0455 | 7 -10pm, Mon – Fri | Email [email protected] | Learn more at www.nurselifeline.org.uk