The number of companies in Buckinghamshire hit a record high during 2022, new figures show – making it one of the UK’s most successful counties.

The total number of registered companies in Bucks rose to 78,850 over the last 12 months, showing an increase of 5.6% on 2021. During the year, 8,683 new businesses were established.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statistics are taken from the Inform Direct Review of Company Formations, using data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

John Korchak, managing director of Inform Direct

Milton Keynes formed the highest number of new businesses (3,323), followed by Wycombe (1,808) and Aylesbury Vale (1,616).

John Korchak, managing director of Inform Direct, a company secretarial and formation specialist, said: “It is great to be able to celebrate a record high number of businesses based in Buckinghamshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The last few years have been turbulent for businesses, with inflation and a cautious economic outlook following the impact of the pandemic.

"However, in these figures we see evidence of the ambition, creativity and resilience of entrepreneurs in Buckinghamshire, as well as the benefits from the county’s support for a range of enterprises.

“This positivity is mirrored in the overall picture for the UK which saw a record number of new companies established during 2022, exceeding 800,000 for the very first time.”

Dissolutions of UK companies totalled 578,679, down on 2021 when 606,912 were recorded, suggesting that new and existing businesses are adapting to survive in a post-pandemic business environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement