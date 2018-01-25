NSPCC and Thames Valley Police launch parent online safety workshops for local businesses

The NSPCC and Thames Valley Police are offering businesses the chance to school their employees on how to protect their children online.

Businesses across Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire are being encouraged to sign up to online safety workshops for parents to mark Safer Internet Day on February 6.

The free, one hour workshops are being run by the NSPCC in partnership with Thames Valley Police. TVP is launching the next phase of their #ProtectYourWorld campaign next month.

The campaign aims to encourage parents, carers and others in regular contact with young people to engage with them about their online lives including having regular conversations about their social media activity.

The workshops will equip parents with the skills to hold these discussions and ensure their children know how to set privacy settings, report inappropriate content and block accounts to protect themselves from risks, such as cyberbullies.

Parents will also learn how to set parental controls, to ensure younger children are protected from content that is not appropriate for their age group, and understand how to stay up-to-date with the apps, games and social media that young people are using.

Emma Motherwell, NSPCC Campaigns Manager, said: "While the internet is a fantastic place for young people to learn, play and socialise it's vital that children and young people are aware of its dangers and how to stay safe.

"These workshops are a great way for businesses to give back to their staff and ensure parents have all the tools they need to have regular conversations with their children about what they are doing online to ensure they reap the benefits and protect themselves from the dangers of the internet."

D/Supt Gill Wootton at Thames Valley Police, said:

"Engaging with and educating the communities within the Thames Valley about how to protect themselves and their families online is a key part of preventing crimes, particularly young people. We are therefore keen to support the NSPCC with these workshops and work alongside them to highlight the risks to young people and help them stay safe whilst online."