Noodle Nation triumph again at Aylesbury's annual pancake race
Noodle Nation were crowned Bucks Best Tossers at today's Aylesbury pancake race.
They retook the title ahead of last year's winners GK Plumbing and Heating at the event organised by Mix 96.
The start of one of the heats of the Aylesbury pancake race
The Florence Nightingale Hospice mascot also took part in the pancake race
Mayor Mark Willis was among the participants in the Aylesbury pancake race
The Aylesbury pancake race in full swing
