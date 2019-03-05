Noodle Nation triumph again at Aylesbury's annual pancake race

They retook the title ahead of last year's winners GK Plumbing and Heating at the event organised by Mix 96.

The start of one of the heats of the Aylesbury pancake race Derek Pelling jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Florence Nightingale Hospice mascot also took part in the pancake race Derek Pelling jpimedia Buy a Photo

Mayor Mark Willis was among the participants in the Aylesbury pancake race Derek Pelling jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Aylesbury pancake race in full swing Derek Pelling jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more