Nominations open for Bucks awards celebrating those who go above and beyond

Nominations are open for Bucks County Council's sixth annual Dignity in Care Awards which celebrate the efforts of those who work in the caring professions across the county.

There are awards in the following categories:

> Putting People First

> Innovation Award

> Learning

> Community Engagement

> Collaboration

> Fulfilling Lives

> Best Team

> Most Improved Service

> Overall winner (chosen from all entries)

A celebratory event will be held on Tuesday May 14 for all the shortlisted nominees when the winners will be announced.

Noel Brown, cabinet member for community engagement and public health said: “Reading about the Dignity in Care Award nominees is something I genuinely look forward to each year.

“From my own personal experience I know that there are some who go well beyond what you would normally expect as a service.

“These awards are our way of recognising those who go the extra mile and to say thank you.

“We want to hear about who should be acknowledged in 2019 for being a true superstar.”

If you know somebody who you think should be considered for an award you can submit nominations at https://www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/care-for-adults/dignity-in-care-awards-2019