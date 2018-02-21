Nominate your heroes for the 10th Thame Town Awards

The search is on for local heroes as nominations are needed for the 10th Thame Town Awards

There are people all around Thame who help their neighbours, support local groups or go out of their way for others to make the community a safer, more vibrant and happier place to live.

The Town Awards scheme has been recognising and celebrating those exceptional people in our community for 10 years and each year, members of the public are invited to nominate their local unsung heroes for an award.

Nominations are needed this year for individuals and groups who have made a special contribution to life in Thame. This could be a volunteer, a teacher, a shop assistant, a friend, a teammate, a doctor, a committee member – the list is endless.

This year there are five categories in which you can make a nomination:

Sporting Achievement -sponsored by Thame Leisure Centre

Do you know someone who deserves a gold medal for their commitment to a sports club in Thame? Perhaps a player or team who excels in their sport or someone who goes above and beyond to support their team from the side-lines.

Volunteer of the Year - sponsored by Thame Freight Services

Thame thrives on those individuals and organisations who selflessly give their time to help others in our community. From event organisers and fundraisers to friendly neighbours and volunteers, there are plenty to choose from but who do you think deserves to be awarded Volunteer of the Year?

Lifetime Achievement - sponsored by the Town Awards Panel

This award is for those in our community who have made a significant contribution to Thame over an extended period of time. A friendly face who is always supporting community events and local causes, or perhaps someone who has provided many years’ service to an organisation or business in our community. This award can be made posthumously.

Service with a Smile - sponsored by Atalay Kebab Van

There are so many individuals and businesses who consistently provide a friendly service in Thame, but who do you know that should be recognised for it? We’re not just looking for shop assistants – we also want to hear about opticians, carers, cleaners and doctors, to name but a few.

Creative Arts Achievement - sponsored by Towersey Festival

A person of any age who excels in the creative arts or contributes to the creativity of our town. This award covers a wide range of people – from the star of the show to the behind-the-scenes team and everyone in between.

To date, the Town Awards panel has awarded 54 Town Awards to local people.

One of last year’s winners, Ian Blyth, was delighted with his Sporting Achievement award.

He said: “I was shocked and surprised that I had been nominated to receive the 2017 Sporting Achievement Award. The nomination made me feel very proud that I had been recognised for all my hard work with Thame Swimming Club. I was not expecting to receive the award. The Town Awards event was well organised and held in a friendly and warm atmosphere which made the evening thoroughly enjoyable for all the award recipients.”

How to nominate:

Visit www.thametowncouncil.gov.uk/town-awards and complete the online form, or pop in to the Town Hall Information Centre and pick up a nomination form. Be sure to follow the Town Awards Facebook page ‘Thame Town Awards’ and on Twitter #ThameAwards to be one of the first to find out who has won a Town Award this year. The nomination period starts on Monday, February 26 and runs until 5pm on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Please visit www.thametowncouncil.gov.uk/town-awards for terms and conditions.