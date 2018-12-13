Nominate your favourite Arriva bus driver!

Bus operator Arriva has launched its annual search to find the nation’s favourite bus driver.

Forming part of its Made a Difference Awards scheme which aims to celebrate the work done by Arriva employees over the course of the last 12 months, one driver will be presented with the Driver of the Year award in recognition of their dedication and willingness to go the extra mile for their passengers.

Arriva is now asking passengers in Buckinghamshire to nominate a driver who has demonstrated outstanding customer care; whether they regularly help people board the bus or simply greet passengers with a smile every day. No gesture is too big or small.

Passengers will have until the 16 December to nominate, after the five drivers per region will be shortlisted to go head-to-head for the second round of public votes, before the winner is announced in April.

Simon Finnie, area managing director, Arriva Midlands South, said: "Every year our drivers work hard to ensure they provide the very best service possible, and the Made a Difference Awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate, reward and thank them for the important part they play in their local communities.

"We look forward to hearing the stories about why our drivers have been nominated, and we urge members of public to come forward and share their experiences with us.”

The final shortlisted drivers will be invited to a gala dinner in April, where staff from across all regions will come together to find out who will be crowned Arriva’s Driver of the Year.

To nominate your local driver and for more information, simply visit https://www.arrivabus.co.uk/doty and tell Arriva why you think they deserve to be shortlisted.

The first round of public nominations close on Sunday 16th December 2018 and the short-listed voting reopens in February 2019.