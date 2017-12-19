Enjoy some company on Christmas Day during a festive lunch in Thame town centre.

Community Christmas Thame is serving up a lunch on Christmas Day for the isolated and vulnerable elderly who live in the area.

Volunteers can pick up guests who can enjoy a fabulous traditional festive lunch with crackers, treats and companionship, at the Masonic Hall in High Street.

The lunch will run from 12.30pm until 2.30pm, for anyone wanting some company on Christmas Day, or if they cannot get out the lunch can be delivered.

One of the oranisers, Kerry Knight, said: “There is no need to be alone on Christmas Day if you don’t want to be.”

Guest forms can be picked up at the Town Hall and returned there when completed or printed from the website and emailed back. Bookings can be made up to Christmas Day morning.

The event is being sponsored by Waitrose and Sainsbury’s. Bingo prizes have been donated by Powder, Planet Organic, Bizzie Lizzie, The Book House and Costa and more are welcome.

Goodies such as chocolates, shortbread, preserves, and pens are welcome for gift bags for guests.

If anyone wants to help out, just for half an hour or all day, the organisers would like to hear from you too.

Contact Kerry Knight on 07531 878435 or Kathy Thomas on 07747 095563.

Email communitychristmasthame@gmail.com and visit http://www.communitychristmasthame.org.uk