Ninja Warrior UK is looking for contestants from Bucks

Ninja Warrior UK is looking for contestants from Buckinghamshire for its fifth series.

The toughest obstacle course on TV is back and in this series hosted by Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris ‘Kammy’ Kamara competitors will push themselves to their limits as they try to complete this ultimate challenge!

A contestant taking part on Ninja Warrior

Contestants range from ‘Have a Go Heroes’ to ‘Superhuman Athletes’ and they are all been invited to take on the ultimate course.

Contestants from all walks of life are welcome with the only requirement that the applicant is 18 or older.

The application process closes on 13th July 2018 and you can find out more and take part by visiting https://www.itv.com/beontv/shows/ninjawarrior

Auditions for the show are coming up across the UK in June and July.