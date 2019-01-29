Newly refurbished Aylesbury library proves a hit with customers

The newly refurbished Aylesbury library re-opened its doors on Saturday January 26, and customers gave it the thumbs-up.

Around 1500 people came through the doors with customers giving extremely positive feedback on the new-look facility.

A sample of comments included 'it looks lovely and is so much lighter, more modern and spacious' and 'the new children’s area is fantastic, so bright and colourful.'

To celebrate the re-opening there was storytelling, demonstrations of the new equipment and a special appearance from the Gruffalo.

The new space includes:

> Improved computing facilities with more power points for customers using their own devices

> New self-service technology

> A modernised children’s area with a colourful new sensory wall

> Refurbished toilets and a new baby-changing area

> A new exhibition area and a new ‘well-being’ zone

> Two new meeting rooms

> More books and increased opening hours

Bucks County Council's cabinet member for community engagement and public health Noel Brown said: "I’m really proud of our newly refurbished Aylesbury library.

"It’s a modern, comfortable and inviting space with updated features that suit modern life better.

"We’ve got lots of lovely new books plus new features that will make life easier like the self-service terminals, more plug sockets and our dementia-friendly layout.

"We’ve wanted to make a space the whole community can enjoy and can spend time in and all the facilities have had a full update."