New Year's Eve fire at the mayor of Buckingham's residence

The Mayor of Buckingham, Jon Harvey, had a rather unwelcome end to 2018 after his farmhouse in Maids Moreton caught fire on New Year's Eve.

Fortunately nobody was hurt and the 500-year-old building is still standing, thanks to hours of hard and skilful work from Buckingham, Great Holm and Aylesbury fire crews.

At around 10.15 pm, Mr Harvey and his wife Julie Uglow noticed that a small fire had started at the base of one of their chimneys, above a log burning stove.

The fire service arrived within minutes of being called, and soon realised that the fire threatened vital supportive beams of the old building, requiring assistance from specialist teams in Aylesbury.

The Bucks Fire and Rescue log reports:

“Chimney fire... Maids Moreton. One appliance and crew from Buckingham, one from Great Holm, and two specialist units from Aylesbury attended, along with an officer... The fire spread from the chimney to a beam and cavity wall on the ground floor. Paratech and timber shoring was used to help provide structural support for the internal beams."

Over a number of hours the crews worked to contain the fire and shore up the structure of the farmhouse, stopping only to wish everyone a happy new year on the stroke of midnight.

Mayor Harvey said:

“Words can only describe a fraction of just how grateful we are to all the team from the control room to the officers at the scene. We experienced the fire service at its very best. We were incredibly impressed by their skill, professionalism, thoroughness, compassion, care and general good humour.

“This was not how we expected to start 2019, obviously! But to say again, a heartfelt thank you to the fire crew who acted so swiftly and effectively. And, of course, deep thanks to all our friends, family and neighbours who have offered help and support since.”

Happily, the property remains habitable and Mr Harvey is hopeful that it can be fully repaired soon.