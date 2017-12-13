New venue for Thame Speakers Club and an invite for guests

Thame Speakers Club will have a new meeting place next year.

In January, the club will switch its home from Chinnor Rugby Club to the centrally located Cross Keys Pub in Thame, and members are inviting people to visit as a guest for free, to experience an evening for yourself.

A club member said: “Surveys show that public speaking is second only to the thought of dying as a source of fear for many people.

“Step in Thame speakers Club, a group that’s been going in the town for over 20 years, providing a safe and supportive environment in which to iron out the nerves that are attached to public speaking for so many of us.

“Members of the club range in speaking ability and having all had to learn the ropes themselves are hugely invested in helping each other improve, whether the aim is to better business and leadership skills, or simply nail a wedding speech.

“And don’t worry, you’re not going to forced onto the stage against your will, there’s no pressure to speak, unless you want to.”

Meetings are held every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month from 7.45 pm until 9.45pm with drinks afterwards. The first meeting of 2018 will take place on Wednesday, January 10.