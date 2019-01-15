New system launching this week in Aylesbury allows you to pay for parking by your phone

A new RingGo pay-by-phone system is starting in Aylesbury town centre later this week.

Once the system goes live on Thursday January 17 motorists wishing to park on the street or in the Waterside North car park will be able to pay for parking via their mobile phone.

RingGo allows users to pay for parking by credit or debit card, rather than with cash at a machine.

If the trial proves successful the system will be introduced across all of the county council's parking locations.

RingGo can be used to pay for parking online, via text message or by calling a standard rate telephone number that will be displayed on signs.

There is also a dedicated app for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and Windows devices, with full details of each payment method available at www.ringgo.co.uk

Anyone who pays for parking via RingGo does not need to display a ticket as civil enforcement officers will be able to check the registration of validly-parked vehicles using a special handheld device.

Once cars are registered on RingGo, the service can remember users’ vehicle and payment information, meaning you can save time when paying for parking in future.

Users can also opt in to receive text message reminders ten minutes before parking is due to run out, giving them time to return to their cars or so they can extend their stay to the maximum period allowed in that parking place.

Five-digit RingGo codes will be displayed on the parking payment stations in each location, or can be found online.

There is a charge of 20p per transaction for using the service, as well as 10p for the optional text message reminders, which can be switched off at any time.

Bucks County Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for transport Mark Shaw said: "The introduction of RingGo is a step forward in convenient parking.

"You can still pay with cash in the conventional way but being able to pay via your phone is a handy alternative that I am sure many people will take advantage of."