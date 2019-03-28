New sails installed on Quainton windmill

Quainton windmill's new sails were installed earlier this week - following a six year wait.

Quainton's village news correspondent Keith Sutton wrote of the installation: "There were some ‘problems and more engineering work is needed’ to ensure that the mill can be fully restored as a working mill.

Photo of Quainton windmill with its restored sails - photo by Bernard Hall

"It is unlikely that it will grind as much flour as it used to in the past as there are concerns that if it were to do so some parts would deteriorate and once again render the mill inoperable.

However, Quainton villagers and many others were delighted to see the sails back on .

"During the two days when the sails were installed many people visited the site to see the work being done and parties of children from the local school were able to enjoy seeing the sails on the mill – something most of them had never seen before!"

Visitors are welcome to the mill on Sundays from 10am to 12noon and organisers hope viewing sessions will start on April 7.

The Quainton Windmill is privately owned and has been in the same family since it was built in 1832.

It is also the tallest iconic heritage tower windmill in the county.