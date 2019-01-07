New research reveals there will be more than 13,000 million pound properties in Bucks by 2020

Research by property specialists Sellfast has projected that there will be more than 13,000 million pound properties in the county by the end of next year.

These projections would put Bucks in the top five in the country for locations with the highest concentration of million-pound houses in London and the south east of England.

Greater London tops the projection charts with 426,225 ahead of Surrey (37,871), followed by Hertfordshire (21,905) and Buckinghamshire (13,662) respectively.

The rising numbers indicate that an averagely priced home costing £280,000 today, will cost around £344,000 five years from now and over half a million in fifteen years’ time.

To put it another way, currently almost half a million homes in the UK are valued at £1 million or more.

By 2020, the amount will rise to almost 689,000 and by 2030, this is expected to reach 1.6 million.

Overall, the number of UK properties worth at least £1 million is expected to more than triple between now and 2030.

In contrast, it is expected only 0.28% of the housing stock will be priced at more than £1 million in Northern Ireland by 2030 and under 1% in the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, North West, Wales, Scotland and East Midlands.

These figures indicate by 2030, the UK will be even more starkly divided into the housing wealthy and the housing poor than it is now.