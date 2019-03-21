New pre-school based at the Alfred Rose Community Centre to open next month

A new pre-school based at the Alfred Rose Community Centre is opening its doors in Aylesbury next month.

The Rising Stars Pre-School will open on Wednesday April 24 on the site of the Alfred Rose Park Pre-School, which closed in October 2018 after 40 years.

The new pre-school will be based at the Alfred Rose Community Centre in Elmhurst.

It will be holding open days for parents on Wednesday March 27 and Wednesday April 3 at the community centre between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

Cllr Paul Irwin, cabinet member for environment and leisure said: “It’s fantastic news that a new pre-school is opening at Alfred Rose Community Centre in the next few weeks.

"The closure of the Alfred Rose Park Pre-School back in October 2018 was a real loss to the local community, so I’m very pleased that a new pre-school will take its place.

"I’m also pleased that the new pre-school will offer extended opening hours, funded places and qualified staff.”

For more information on the Rising Stars Pre-School call 07999 890018 or 07864 989059 or email risingstarselmhurst@gmail.com

The Alfred Rose Park Pre-School closed last year citing funding issues and claimed that the introduction of the Government's 30 hours of free childcare policy left them without enough money to run the business on a day-to-day basis.