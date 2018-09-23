New play equipment proves a hit in Swanbourne

The new equipment at Swanbourne Playing Fields is going down a storm with local youngsters after its unveiling.

A Viking swing, double zipwire, rope climbing frame, trampoline and basket swing have all been purchased thanks to a £49,000 grant from WREN.

The unveiling of Swanbourne's new play equipment

The equipment was officially opened by Betsy Duncan-Smith, wife of Conservative politician Iain Duncan-Smith.

Eleanor Markland from the Swanbourne Playing Fields Committee said: “We are very grateful to WREN, and the Winslow Freemasons who gave a contribution as well.

“We have replaced the slide and purchased all this new equipment.

“It has been in place for around three weeks now and we have had very positive feedback about the equipment.

“The playing fields are busier than they have ever been!”

This is the first phase of a project to renovate the playing fields and surrounding areas.

Eleanor added: “We will be getting Section 106 money because of the new homes being built in Swanbourne.

“This will enable us to refurbish the tennis and basketball courts and put in a bike track.”

The opening of the new equipment took place alongside the village sports day - an annual event where local youngsters take part in a range of school sports day style events.