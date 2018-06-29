New leader Angela Macpherson: "We must put people before politics"

The new AVDC leader has promised to face up to "difficult truths" as she outlines her thoughts on taking over the role.

A press release from the Aylesbury Vale Conservative said: "Angela Macpherson, the newly elected leader of AVDC Conservative Group has already delivered a significant shift in tone for the Conservative run Council.

"Angela made an offer to bring together all parties on Aylesbury Vale to form a joint working group overseeing the implementation of the independent AVB report’s recommendations.

Speaking to the Herald, Angela said:"As leader of the Conservative Group on Aylesbury Vale I am very clear. We accept the recommendations of the independent report into AVB in full.

"It’s clear there are lessons to learn and we will learn them.

"AVB was a huge step forward for people and businesses in the Vale who had no broadband connectivity, however the governance and financial reporting were an issue. We will not shy away from difficult truths. There are lessons to learn and we will learn them.

"We are serious about collaboration and transparency – including with the opposition. I am pleased the opposition parties have accepted my offer to come together and ensure that we learn from this report. We all agree that the time for political point scoring is over. We must put people before politics."