New footpath opens linking Bierton Primary School to Kingsbrook development

A new footpath linking Bierton C of E Combined Primary School to the new Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury has been opened.

The new path between the school and the housing development was opened by Barratt and David Wilson Homes who also donated 70 high-visibility bags for pupils to wear on their way to and from school.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes claim they 'created the new footpath above and beyond its planning obligations.'

Will Gadsby, assistant headteacher at Bierton C of E Combined School said, “We have an ever-increasing number of children who live on the Kingsbrook development so we are delighted that they have a safe passage to and from our school.”

Jo Alden, technical director of Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Thames said: “Supporting the community around Kingsbrook is really important to us, we are happy to have opened a new footpath which enables children to walk to school from the development easily.

“We’re also pleased we could donate high-visibility kit bags to the school, to help keep children safe and seen when walking during darker evenings.”