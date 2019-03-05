New flats named after Buckingham family that lost three members in World War One

A new development of flats off the Tingewick Road is set to include a block named 'Dunkley Court' after a family that lost three members during the First World War.

A new development of flats off the Tingewick Road is set to include a block named 'Dunkley Court' after a family that lost three members during the First World War.

Buckingham's War Memorial including Fred, Charles and James Dunkley

Fred and Charles Dunkley, who both lived in North End Square, were killed at the Somme and Paschendaele respectively in 1916 and 1917. James Dunkley, who lived on the High Street in Buckingham, was also killed in 1917.

The recognition comes as part of the town's commemoration of 100 years since the end of the war on 11 November 1918, in which approximately 17 million soldiers and civilians lost their lives.

Mayor Jon Harvey, a long time supporter of the cause to honour the sacrifice made by the Dunkley family, said:

“I'm happy that we are now going to commemorate a family that lost more than one son in the war. It's an important symbolic gesture.”