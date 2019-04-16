New facilities opened at Alfred Rose Park

Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) has breathed life into the Alfred Rose Park, with new play equipment, extra litter bins and extra seating.

The three newly-installed items of play equipment, a dynamic rocking and rotating Mobilus, zip wire and flat seat swings, were funded through Section 106 developer contributions.

Section 106 contributions are from developers, used to mitigate the impact of building new homes on the local community and infrastructure.

These new installations add to the existing climbing structure, nest swing, disc roundabout and games area, promising 'an all round excellent standard of play'.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents marked the new facilities as 'excellent'.

Plans are also underway to improve play provision for younger children in the park’s other play area next to the Alfred Rose Community Centre.

Joe Houston, Parks & Green Infrastructure Officer, commented:

“It’s great news that this major piece of work in the park has been completed in time for the Easter holidays. Local families can now enjoy a more adventurous and fun environment.

“It also demonstrates AVDC's commitment to maintaining and updating its parks and open spaces.”

Find out more about the parks and play areas in Aylesbury Vale: https://www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/section/parks-and-play-areas