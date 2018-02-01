New development could see 1,400 new homes

Development plans for land at South West Aylesbury have been displayed to the community at a public exhibition.

The consultation was well attended by local residents who considered the plans and quizzed the development team over proposals for approximately 1,400 homes that also includes for a primary school, local centre, road links, significant areas of public open space, and new footpaths and cycle ways.

Mark Jackson of Gleeson Strategic Land commented “This is an important site within the emerging Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan and we have been pleased to hold this consultation event to allow us to listen to the local community’s view as we continue to develop these exciting plans towards a planning application.”

The north-western edge of the Site is bordered by the A418 Oxford Road, the eastern boundary extends a short distance beyond the Princes Risborough railway line, which crosses the Site in a north-south alignment. The southern boundary corresponds with the proposed alignment of the HS2 rail line.

The Site itself does not have any environmental designations. However, land on the opposite side of the A418, west of the Application Site, is a designated Area of Attractive Landscape and in part, a Park and Garden of Special Historic Interest.

The planning application makes provisions for two new primary schools. 50% of the site will remain as green space, that will be landscaped with new parks, new recreational routes and connections to existing Aylesbury walks circular walk and enhanced links to the Town Centre.

What do you think about this huge new development? Will it affect you? Let us know - editorial@bucksherald.co.uk