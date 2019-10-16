New classrooms open at The Mandeville School

Two newly refurbished classrooms are now open for lessons at The Mandeville School.

Students have been getting stuck into their classes in style in the fully refurbished art, food technology and science classrooms this week.

One of the new classrooms

Work has been carried out over recent weeks to provide bespoke learning spaces for art, food technology and science lessons from Key Stage 3 through to GCSE and A-Level.

The food technology room has been upgraded with modern appliances and equipment, including new ovens, sinks and work surfaces.

It sits in the Practical Block alongside the new art room, which offers a dedicated area for our students to get creative.

For science classes there are two new labs which have been transformed from old classrooms. Both feature practical space and writing space so students can concentrate on both elements of their science lessons much more easily.

There is also a new classroom, and all of these rooms have had interactive whiteboards installed.

Further work which will see the canteen extended and refurbished is scheduled to be carried out before the end of this academic year.

Debbie Shepherd, interim principal at The Mandeville School, said: “These much-improved rooms are already proving very popular with students and staff.

"As art, food technology and science are practical subjects they have been specially designed to maximise learning and help our students reach their potential.

"It is all part of our efforts to continually improve as a school.”

The works were funded by Buckinghamshire County Council.